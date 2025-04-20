American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

