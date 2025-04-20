Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $196.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average of $230.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.77 and a 52-week high of $260.10.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.