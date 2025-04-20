Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

NYSE ARIS opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.81. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,396.84. This represents a 18.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3,062.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.