Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

