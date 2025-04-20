Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.
