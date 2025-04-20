AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of AZZ worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AZZ by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

