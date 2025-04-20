Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $48.65 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.