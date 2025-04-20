Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Remitly Global by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,666,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares in the company, valued at $109,882,297.59. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,736. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

RELY opened at $19.93 on Friday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

