Bank of Montreal Can Has $771,000 Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 366.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.40 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

