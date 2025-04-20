Bank of Montreal Can Has $795,000 Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

