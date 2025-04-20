Bank of Montreal Can Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

FNB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

