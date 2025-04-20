Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

