Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,662,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,952,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 141,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.