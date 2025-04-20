Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $631.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

