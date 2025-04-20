Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MARA were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MARA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

MARA opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

