Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,494 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 12,050.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1,044.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $77.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

