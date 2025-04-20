Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $28.98 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $442.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

