Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $1.48 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

