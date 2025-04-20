Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:BRN opened at $1.48 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.
About Barnwell Industries
