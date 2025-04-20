Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

