BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,664,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 521,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 124,165 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 495,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 70,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $29.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.93.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,400. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $39,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,025. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $1,676,533 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

