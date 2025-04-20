Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $279.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $265.00 to $279.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.91.

Shares of SAM opened at $238.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.96. Boston Beer has a one year low of $215.10 and a one year high of $339.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,741,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

