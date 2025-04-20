Brooktree Capital Management Sells 78 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.