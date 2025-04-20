Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

