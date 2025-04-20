Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $34.30 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $584.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

