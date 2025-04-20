Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,728 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Celsius worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after buying an additional 1,444,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,535,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

