Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Ceragon Networks worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

