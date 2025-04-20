Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,627 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

