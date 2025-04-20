Cerity Partners LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 177.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,675 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $30.54 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

