Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:NYT opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

