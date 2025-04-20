Cerity Partners LLC Sells 851 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $358,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,053.76. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,967 shares of company stock worth $37,175,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.01.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

