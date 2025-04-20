Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.16. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.27%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.