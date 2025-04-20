Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 24,363 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.1% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,278,000 after buying an additional 640,840 shares during the period. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.4% during the third quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

