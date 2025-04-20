Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 643.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,538.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO opened at $24.23 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $384.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,860. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

