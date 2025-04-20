Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,439,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Core & Main by 2,774.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 308,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 297,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This represents a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at $872,224.80. This represents a 60.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,831 shares of company stock worth $4,504,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Core & Main stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

