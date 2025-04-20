Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 236.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,599 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,869,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 53.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after buying an additional 1,164,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRGY opened at $8.36 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

