CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.70 and a beta of 1.26. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 206,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,674,898.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,780,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,819,969.46. This represents a 0.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,463,876 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,929 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

