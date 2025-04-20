Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 1.0 %

DM opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 387,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

See Also

