Diversified Enterprises LLC Buys 7,033 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,205,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.