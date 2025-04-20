Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,863,000 after buying an additional 1,275,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,940 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 9,213,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,804,000 after buying an additional 1,240,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,298,000 after acquiring an additional 160,259 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

