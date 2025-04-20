Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). 894,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 947.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,041.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

