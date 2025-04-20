Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Up 12.7% – Still a Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). 894,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLM

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 947.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,041.14.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.