Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading 12.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). 894,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 947.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,041.14.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

