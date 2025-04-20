Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). Approximately 894,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 947.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,041.14.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

