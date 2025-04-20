Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NYSE:EBS opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $250.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,413. The trade was a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

