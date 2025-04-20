Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,159 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,261 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 96,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $369,163.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,023.24. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,206 shares in the company, valued at $38,534,018.96. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,315. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

