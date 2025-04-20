ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESE. Benchmark lifted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of ESE opened at $151.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

