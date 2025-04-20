Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
CLWT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.94.
Euro Tech announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
