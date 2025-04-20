Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,095,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,641 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPM. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE EPM opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 million, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 960.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

