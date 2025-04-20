Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

