Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 30,502 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,799,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,204,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,689,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,890,530,000 after buying an additional 49,288 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.97.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $367.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

