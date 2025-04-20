First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,781,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 849,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 126,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

